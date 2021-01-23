Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.09 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,489,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,247,359,000 after purchasing an additional 327,312 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,208,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,712,821,000 after purchasing an additional 716,930 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,945,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $466,078,000 after purchasing an additional 186,120 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,736,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,427,000 after purchasing an additional 220,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,327,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,900,000 after purchasing an additional 57,130 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $140.27 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $84.11 and a 12-month high of $142.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.30 and its 200-day moving average is $125.31.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

