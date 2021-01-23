Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,822 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 54 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in Tesla by 400.0% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 140.0% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TSLA. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $180.00 target price on Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Cfra lowered Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Tesla from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $325.98.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $846.64 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $70.10 and a one year high of $884.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $718.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $479.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.53 billion, a PE ratio of 1,700.08, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 43,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.98, for a total transaction of $18,228,107.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,318,007.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $837.74, for a total value of $1,047,175.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,128,739.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,643 shares of company stock worth $101,021,931 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.