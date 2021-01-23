Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) by 109.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,412 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 172.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 57,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,541,000 after acquiring an additional 36,507 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 9,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $958,000.

NYSEARCA ARKG opened at $110.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.27. ARK Genomic Revolution ETF has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $114.83.

