Capital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,506,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,586,261,000 after buying an additional 4,035,330 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,219,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,450,089,000 after buying an additional 2,255,392 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,515,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $976,761,000 after buying an additional 49,555 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 226.0% in the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,730,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $758,773,000 after buying an additional 1,893,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,363.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,557,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $633,278,000 after buying an additional 2,382,876 shares in the last quarter. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $325.42 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $164.93 and a fifty-two week high of $327.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $312.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $297.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.561 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

