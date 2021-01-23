Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,121 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,734,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,975,000 after purchasing an additional 944,381 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,469,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,316,000 after purchasing an additional 518,830 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,195,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,247,000 after purchasing an additional 138,340 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,732,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,993,000 after purchasing an additional 497,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,491,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,463,000 after purchasing an additional 196,711 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $92.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.27. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $83.21 and a one year high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

