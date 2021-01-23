Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.90 Billion

Posted by on Jan 23rd, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Wall Street brokerages expect Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) to post sales of $6.90 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.62 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.10 billion. Capital One Financial reported sales of $7.43 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Capital One Financial will report full-year sales of $28.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $27.72 billion to $28.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $28.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.23 billion to $29.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Capital One Financial.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $3.06. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

COF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $127.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.65.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $105.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.48 and its 200 day moving average is $79.91. Capital One Financial has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $3,187,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,745 shares in the company, valued at $8,501,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 32,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.22, for a total value of $2,434,119.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,560,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,293,041.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 382,512 shares of company stock worth $31,976,610 in the last quarter. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 211,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,905,000 after acquiring an additional 71,051 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,228,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 31.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 6,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 11.3% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 16,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capital One Financial (COF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF)

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.