Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.90 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) to post sales of $6.90 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.62 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.10 billion. Capital One Financial reported sales of $7.43 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Capital One Financial will report full-year sales of $28.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $27.72 billion to $28.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $28.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.23 billion to $29.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Capital One Financial.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $3.06. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

COF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $127.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.65.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $105.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.48 and its 200 day moving average is $79.91. Capital One Financial has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $3,187,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,745 shares in the company, valued at $8,501,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 32,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.22, for a total value of $2,434,119.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,560,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,293,041.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 382,512 shares of company stock worth $31,976,610 in the last quarter. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 211,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,905,000 after acquiring an additional 71,051 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,228,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 31.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 6,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 11.3% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 16,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capital One Financial (COF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.