Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CPXWF shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Capital Power from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Capital Power from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Capital Power from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. CIBC lowered shares of Capital Power from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Capital Power from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

Shares of CPXWF opened at $28.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.76. Capital Power has a twelve month low of $14.19 and a twelve month high of $30.00.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. It owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

