Cappasity (CAPP) Achieves Market Cap of $496,834.87

Cappasity (CURRENCY:CAPP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One Cappasity token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cappasity has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar. Cappasity has a total market cap of $496,834.87 and approximately $58,755.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Cappasity

Cappasity is a token. Its launch date was December 4th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 663,271,025 tokens. Cappasity’s official website is artoken.io . Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cappasity’s official message board is medium.com/cappasity-blog . The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cappasity is a global decentralized trustless ecosystem that will allow users and developers to benefit from easy 3D object creation and embedding into websites, as well as mobile and VR/AR applications secured by smart contracts and blockchain technology. To simplify the content exchange between participants from all over the globe and create a borderless AR/VR community network, Cappasity proposes to use a proper utility token (CAPP) as the primary payment vehicle within the Cappasity AR/VR Ecosystem. Cappasity will use its proprietary technological platform as a lever to boost the ecosystem’s growth, and it will provide the community with its API and SDK to integrate new tools and technologies developed by third-party service providers. “

Buying and Selling Cappasity

