Cappasity (CAPP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $492,101.06

Cappasity (CURRENCY:CAPP) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 23rd. Cappasity has a total market cap of $492,101.06 and $55,104.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cappasity has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. One Cappasity token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cappasity alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00075141 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $202.21 or 0.00628615 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005995 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00045177 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,395.02 or 0.04336771 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00015007 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00017577 BTC.

Cappasity Profile

Cappasity (CAPP) is a token. It launched on December 4th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 663,271,025 tokens. The official website for Cappasity is artoken.io . Cappasity’s official message board is medium.com/cappasity-blog . Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cappasity is a global decentralized trustless ecosystem that will allow users and developers to benefit from easy 3D object creation and embedding into websites, as well as mobile and VR/AR applications secured by smart contracts and blockchain technology. To simplify the content exchange between participants from all over the globe and create a borderless AR/VR community network, Cappasity proposes to use a proper utility token (CAPP) as the primary payment vehicle within the Cappasity AR/VR Ecosystem. Cappasity will use its proprietary technological platform as a lever to boost the ecosystem’s growth, and it will provide the community with its API and SDK to integrate new tools and technologies developed by third-party service providers. “

Cappasity Token Trading

Cappasity can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cappasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cappasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cappasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cappasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cappasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.