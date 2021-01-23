Cardano (ADA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.72 Billion

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00001079 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion and $2.79 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00029071 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.01 or 0.00115949 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00011311 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00012022 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003126 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 45,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,112,484,646 coins. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Cardano Coin Trading

Cardano can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

