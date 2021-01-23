Cardstack (CARD) 24 Hour Volume Hits $45,884.00

Cardstack (CURRENCY:CARD) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One Cardstack token can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Cardstack has a market cap of $4.21 million and $45,884.00 worth of Cardstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cardstack has traded 20.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00077582 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $216.14 or 0.00669397 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00006143 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00047828 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003105 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,407.04 or 0.04357574 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003097 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00015241 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00017787 BTC.

Cardstack Token Profile

CARD is a token. Cardstack’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,357,982,917 tokens. The official website for Cardstack is cardstack.com . Cardstack’s official Twitter account is @cardstack and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cardstack’s official message board is medium.com/cardstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardstack is an open-source framework that enables Web 3.0. “Cards” form the building blocks that allow for bringing in data from disparate sources, beautiful UI animations, encapsulated and flexible data schemas, and a quick ramp-up experience. Both JavaScript developers and end-users are empowered to add common application features (CMS, notifications, authentication) using the Card SDK. Cardstack provides a full-stack development environment, meaning that it spans everything from the front-end browser experience, to API layers, to the database and caching. Under the hood, it makes use of other libraries such as Node, Ember.js, and Postgres, but someone does not need to know those tools in order to build something of their own using Cardstack. “

Buying and Selling Cardstack

