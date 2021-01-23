Caribbean Utilities (OTCMKTS:CUPUF) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $14.96

Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CUPUF)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.96 and traded as low as $14.25. Caribbean Utilities shares last traded at $14.34, with a volume of 13,912 shares.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.96.

About Caribbean Utilities (OTCMKTS:CUPUF)

Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. engages in the electricity generation, transmission, and distribution activities in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands. The company generates electricity using diesel. As of December 31, 2019, it operated diesel generating units with an installed generating capacity of 161 megawatts; and 8 transformer substations with approximately 469 miles of land-based high-voltage transmission and distribution lines, and 15 miles of high-voltage submarine cable.

