Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $153.67.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSL. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Loop Capital cut shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

In other news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 4,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.10, for a total value of $676,576.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 158,789 shares in the company, valued at $22,722,705.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,438,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,515 shares of company stock worth $6,842,436. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the third quarter valued at $170,969,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the third quarter valued at $2,366,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 33.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,291,459 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $402,775,000 after purchasing an additional 818,115 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 10.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,422,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $410,668,000 after purchasing an additional 310,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 662.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 294,303 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,014,000 after purchasing an additional 255,719 shares during the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $152.62 on Friday. Carlisle Companies has a 12-month low of $97.55 and a 12-month high of $169.86. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.64.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 7.91%. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; specialty polyurethane products; vapor and air barriers, HVAC duct sealants, and hardware; and block molded polystyrene.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.