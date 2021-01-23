Carnival Co. & Plc (CCL.L) (LON:CCL) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,098.29

Shares of Carnival Co. & Plc (CCL.L) (LON:CCL) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1,098.29 and traded as high as $1,301.00. Carnival Co. & Plc (CCL.L) shares last traded at $1,267.50, with a volume of 1,269,967 shares.

CCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & Plc (CCL.L) in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays cut their price target on Carnival Co. & Plc (CCL.L) from GBX 2,250 ($29.40) to GBX 1,725 ($22.54) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & Plc (CCL.L) in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,115 ($14.57).

Get Carnival Co. & Plc (CCL.L) alerts:

The stock has a market cap of £2.32 billion and a PE ratio of -1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,360.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,098.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.12, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

Featured Article: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Plc (CCL.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & Plc (CCL.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.