CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.75

CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.75 and traded as high as $13.03. CarParts.com shares last traded at $12.34, with a volume of 1,744,671 shares traded.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on CarParts.com in a report on Thursday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Get CarParts.com alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.75. The company has a market capitalization of $591.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.42 and a beta of 2.65.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $117.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.53 million. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 69.79% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. Research analysts forecast that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lev Peker sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $3,757,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 446,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,717,718.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mehran Nia sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $301,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,398.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,366,404 shares of company stock worth $19,614,904. 46.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in CarParts.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $436,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of CarParts.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,734,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of CarParts.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $344,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CarParts.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $495,000. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CarParts.com by 176.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 89,042 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 56,816 shares in the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarParts.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRTS)

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

Featured Article: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for CarParts.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarParts.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.