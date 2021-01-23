Cartesi (CTSI) Price Tops $0.0572

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Over the last seven days, Cartesi has traded up 11.7% against the US dollar. One Cartesi coin can now be purchased for about $0.0572 or 0.00000177 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cartesi has a market cap of $11.93 million and approximately $3.40 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00056478 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00126278 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00077285 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.01 or 0.00278784 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00072266 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00040696 BTC.

About Cartesi

Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 208,629,554 coins. Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cartesi’s official website is cartesi.io . The official message board for Cartesi is medium.com/cartesi

Buying and Selling Cartesi

Cartesi can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cartesi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cartesi using one of the exchanges listed above.

