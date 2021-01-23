carVertical (CV) Price Down 4.6% Over Last Week

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One carVertical token can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, carVertical has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. carVertical has a market capitalization of $3.51 million and $107,044.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00077184 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $209.54 or 0.00648385 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006110 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00046433 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,404.98 or 0.04347544 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00015195 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00017736 BTC.

About carVertical

CV is a token. Its launch date was December 13th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 tokens. The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here . carVertical’s official website is www.carvertical.com/investors

carVertical Token Trading

carVertical can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using U.S. dollars.

