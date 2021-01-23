CashBet Coin (CBC) One Day Volume Hits $18,630.00

CashBet Coin (CURRENCY:CBC) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One CashBet Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0104 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular exchanges including $33.94, $51.55, $18.94 and $50.98. In the last seven days, CashBet Coin has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. CashBet Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.62 million and $18,630.00 worth of CashBet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.19 or 0.00078224 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $211.57 or 0.00656942 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006085 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00046643 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000225 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003115 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,391.73 or 0.04321479 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003105 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00015110 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00017828 BTC.
CashBet Coin Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “
CashBet Coin Coin Trading
CashBet Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $20.33, $32.15, $10.39, $51.55, $18.94, $50.98, $7.50, $24.43, $5.60, $24.68, $13.77 and $33.94. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBet Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CashBet Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CashBet Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.
