Caspian (CSP) Market Capitalization Reaches $2.15 Million

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One Caspian coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Caspian has a market capitalization of $2.15 million and $1,938.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Caspian has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.53 or 0.00076842 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $215.09 or 0.00673671 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006030 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00045527 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,378.23 or 0.04316753 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003133 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00015054 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00018091 BTC.

About Caspian

Caspian (CRYPTO:CSP) is a coin. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. The official website for Caspian is caspian.tech . Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Caspian is t.me/Caspian_Tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

Caspian Coin Trading

Caspian can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Caspian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Caspian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

