Castweet (CTT) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $151,278.00

Castweet (CURRENCY:CTT) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Castweet has a market capitalization of $427,391.95 and approximately $151,278.00 worth of Castweet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Castweet token can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000739 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Castweet has traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sora (XOR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $159.37 or 0.00494329 BTC.

Zen Protocol (ZP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000127 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.52 or 0.00187726 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded 51% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004628 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Castweet Token Profile

CTT is a token. Castweet’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,793,952 tokens. Castweet’s official website is www.castweet.com . Castweet’s official Twitter account is @codetractio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Castweet’s official message board is medium.com/@castweet

Castweet Token Trading

Castweet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castweet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castweet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Castweet using one of the exchanges listed above.

