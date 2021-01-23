Cavco Industries (CVCO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 28th. Analysts expect Cavco Industries to post earnings of $1.78 per share for the quarter.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $257.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.50 million. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 6.20%. On average, analysts expect Cavco Industries to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cavco Industries stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $195.10. 34,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,627. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $183.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.51. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Cavco Industries has a fifty-two week low of $99.58 and a fifty-two week high of $236.10.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CVCO shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Cavco Industries from $218.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

