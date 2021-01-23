CCUniverse One Day Trading Volume Tops $9.00 (UVU)

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One CCUniverse token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CCUniverse has a market cap of $6,457.85 and $9.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CCUniverse has traded 76.6% higher against the US dollar.

CCUniverse Token Profile

CCUniverse is a token. It was first traded on April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,660,283 tokens. CCUniverse’s official message board is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin . CCUniverse’s official website is ccuniverse.org . CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

CCUniverse Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using US dollars.

