CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $414.81 Million

Equities research analysts expect that CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) will post sales of $414.81 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for CDK Global’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $420.10 million and the lowest is $409.84 million. CDK Global reported sales of $499.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CDK Global will report full-year sales of $1.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CDK Global.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. CDK Global had a net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 62.84%. The firm had revenue of $493.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of CDK Global in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.60.

Shares of NASDAQ CDK opened at $50.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.29 and its 200-day moving average is $46.69. CDK Global has a 1-year low of $29.12 and a 1-year high of $57.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

In related news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $63,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,179 shares in the company, valued at $458,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of CDK Global by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 171,467 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,837,000 after purchasing an additional 39,005 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CDK Global by 2.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 37.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,289 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 7.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,293 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. 82.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

