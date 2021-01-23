CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by Sawgrass Asset Management LLC

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,215 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,337 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of CDW worth $10,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CDW. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CDW by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CDW by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. South State CORP. acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total value of $467,075.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,934,654.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $793,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,345,124.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $135.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $73.39 and a 1-year high of $146.95.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 88.43% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CDW from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on CDW from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on CDW from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.60.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

