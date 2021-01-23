CEEK VR Trading 25.7% Lower This Week (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 23rd. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $1.11 million and $102,648.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded down 25.7% against the dollar. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00075066 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $197.47 or 0.00619743 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006047 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00044848 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,395.99 or 0.04381281 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00015125 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00017615 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 603,653,460 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek . CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

CEEK VR Token Trading

CEEK VR can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

