Celer Network Price Reaches $0.0076 on Exchanges (CELR)

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Celer Network has a market capitalization of $40.32 million and approximately $8.49 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Celer Network has traded up 15.1% against the US dollar. One Celer Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0076 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Celer Network

Celer Network (CRYPTO:CELR) is a coin. Its launch date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,304,283,347 coins. The official message board for Celer Network is medium.com/celer-network . Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/# . Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

Celer Network Coin Trading

