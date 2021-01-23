Celo (CELO) One Day Volume Hits $38.66 Million

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One Celo coin can currently be purchased for $2.76 or 0.00008474 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Celo has a market cap of $508.23 million and $38.66 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Celo has traded up 31.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00056024 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.58 or 0.00127864 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.30 or 0.00077794 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.42 or 0.00274995 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00070632 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00039308 BTC.

Celo Coin Profile

Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 184,447,717 coins. Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg . Celo’s official website is celo.org

Buying and Selling Celo

Celo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

