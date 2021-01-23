Celo Dollar (CUSD) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $92,567.00

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Celo Dollar has a market capitalization of $30.66 million and approximately $92,567.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celo Dollar token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Celo Dollar has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00077184 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $209.54 or 0.00648385 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006110 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00046433 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1,404.98 or 0.04347544 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00015195 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00017736 BTC.

Celo Dollar Profile

Celo Dollar is a token. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 30,600,857 tokens. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money . Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org

Celo Dollar Token Trading

Celo Dollar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using U.S. dollars.

