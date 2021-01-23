Celo Reaches Market Cap of $523.33 Million (CELO)

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. Over the last seven days, Celo has traded up 35.8% against the US dollar. Celo has a market capitalization of $523.33 million and $72.39 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celo coin can currently be purchased for about $2.84 or 0.00008830 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00055595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.51 or 0.00126092 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00077240 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.01 or 0.00280131 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00072209 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00040901 BTC.

Celo Profile

Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 184,447,717 coins. Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg . Celo’s official website is celo.org

Buying and Selling Celo

