Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Acquired by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 31.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,641 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Centene by 1,640.0% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Centene by 427.9% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Pinnacle Bank increased its position in shares of Centene by 168.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CNC. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Centene from $72.50 to $67.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.74.

In related news, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $2,170,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $542,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 426,974 shares of company stock worth $29,353,867 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CNC stock opened at $61.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $43.96 and a 52-week high of $74.70. The firm has a market cap of $35.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $29.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.30 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

