Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $13.76

Shares of Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.76 and traded as high as $14.07. Central Japan Railway shares last traded at $14.07, with a volume of 40,028 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Japan Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th.

The company has a market cap of $28.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.86.

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Central Japan Railway had a return on equity of 0.82% and a net margin of 2.03%. Analysts forecast that Central Japan Railway will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Central Japan Railway

Central Japan Railway Company engages in the railway and related businesses in Japan. The company operates through Transportation, Merchandise and Other, Real Estate, and Other segments. It primarily operates Tokaido Shinkansen, a transportation artery that links metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka, as well as operates a network of 12 conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas.

