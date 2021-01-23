Centric Cash (CNS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $88,911.00

Centric Cash (CURRENCY:CNS) traded down 7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One Centric Cash token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Centric Cash has a total market capitalization of $140,019.66 and approximately $88,911.00 worth of Centric Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Centric Cash has traded down 26.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000431 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000233 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00048368 BTC.

About Centric Cash

CNS is a token. Centric Cash’s total supply is 1,074,844,092 tokens. The official website for Centric Cash is www.joincentric.com

Centric Cash Token Trading

Centric Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centric Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centric Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

