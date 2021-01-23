Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Bought by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,777 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned 0.08% of Cerner worth $18,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cerner in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Cerner in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CX Institutional grew its position in Cerner by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director George Andrew Riedel sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total value of $132,457.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Peterzalek sold 46,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.19, for a total transaction of $3,560,282.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,586 shares of company stock valued at $5,055,031. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CERN opened at $79.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.70 and its 200-day moving average is $73.45. Cerner Co. has a 12-month low of $53.08 and a 12-month high of $81.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.51%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CERN shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.32.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

