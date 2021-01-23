CertiK Trading 1.3% Lower Over Last Week (CTK)

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. In the last week, CertiK has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. One CertiK token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.03 or 0.00003175 BTC on popular exchanges. CertiK has a market cap of $26.39 million and approximately $10.94 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003089 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00057044 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.97 or 0.00126406 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00076845 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.00 or 0.00277695 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00070826 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00040121 BTC.

CertiK Profile

CertiK’s total supply is 100,914,246 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,642,936 tokens. The official website for CertiK is www.certik.org . The official message board for CertiK is medium.com/certik

CertiK Token Trading

