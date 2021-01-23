ChainX Market Capitalization Achieves $47.99 Million (PCX)

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 23rd. One ChainX coin can currently be purchased for about $6.21 or 0.00018925 BTC on exchanges. ChainX has a market cap of $47.99 million and approximately $4.74 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ChainX has traded 18% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ChainX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003049 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00055228 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.78 or 0.00127257 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00076325 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.48 or 0.00272570 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00069777 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00039528 BTC.

About ChainX

ChainX’s total supply is 7,723,350 coins. The official website for ChainX is chainx.org . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . ChainX’s official message board is medium.com/@chainx_org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

ChainX Coin Trading

ChainX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChainX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChainX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ChainX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChainX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.