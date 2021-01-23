ChainX Price Reaches $6.36 on Top Exchanges (PCX)

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. In the last seven days, ChainX has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ChainX coin can now be purchased for $6.36 or 0.00019804 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ChainX has a market cap of $49.16 million and $5.65 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About ChainX

ChainX’s total supply is 7,723,350 coins. The official message board for ChainX is medium.com/@chainx_org . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ChainX is chainx.org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

ChainX Coin Trading

