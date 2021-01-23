Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Acquired by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 60.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,169 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 26,323 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned approximately 0.14% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $17,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1,628.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 121 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $280.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $254.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.58 and a 52-week high of $284.60.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.53. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

CRL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Argus increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.11.

In related news, VP William D. Barbo sold 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.29, for a total transaction of $508,023.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,899 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,874.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 6,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.28, for a total transaction of $1,686,636.92. Insiders have sold 30,889 shares of company stock worth $7,307,020 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

Read More: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.