Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Purchased by British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Charter Communications makes up about 0.8% of British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $19,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,707,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,870,000 after purchasing an additional 222,339 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 187.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 47.8% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays raised their target price on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TD Securities raised their target price on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $655.44.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $646.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $647.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $618.53. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $345.67 and a 52-week high of $681.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.87. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $12.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 9,679 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $594.81, for a total transaction of $5,757,165.99. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,299,870.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 7,927 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.34, for a total value of $5,012,559.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,953,667.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,860 shares of company stock worth $45,482,701 in the last three months. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

