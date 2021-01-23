ChartEx Price Up 1.6% Over Last 7 Days (CHART)

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Over the last week, ChartEx has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One ChartEx coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ChartEx has a market capitalization of $198,760.97 and $43,555.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00057666 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00127440 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.88 or 0.00077921 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.47 or 0.00280233 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00070870 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00040025 BTC.

ChartEx Profile

ChartEx was first traded on May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . ChartEx’s official message board is medium.com/@chartexpro . The official website for ChartEx is chartex.pro

ChartEx Coin Trading

ChartEx can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChartEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChartEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

