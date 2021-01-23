ChatCoin (CHAT) Price Hits $0.0016

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded up 16.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. ChatCoin has a market capitalization of $1.11 million and $358,655.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ChatCoin has traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ChatCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,024.21 or 1.00163441 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00025848 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00019094 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000222 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000014 BTC.

ChatCoin Profile

ChatCoin (CRYPTO:CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

ChatCoin Coin Trading

ChatCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

