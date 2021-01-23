Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 9.54%.

CHMG traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,532. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.83. Chemung Financial has a 12 month low of $21.75 and a 12 month high of $41.75. The stock has a market cap of $161.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.50%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHMG. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chemung Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. DA Davidson cut shares of Chemung Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemung Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

