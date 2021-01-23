Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Fluent Financial LLC

Fluent Financial LLC lowered its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 41.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 32,141 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises about 2.0% of Fluent Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the third quarter valued at about $99,454,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,343,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,384,756,000 after buying an additional 1,131,731 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 36.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,688,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,879,000 after purchasing an additional 716,664 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 5,030.1% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 709,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,084,000 after purchasing an additional 695,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,964,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,293,455,000 after purchasing an additional 328,678 shares in the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.88.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,504,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $91.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $113.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $24.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.