Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,841 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $11,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 59,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,066,000 after purchasing an additional 13,778 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $1,637,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $352,000. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Piper Sandler raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.88.

Shares of CVX opened at $91.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.31. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $113.49.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $24.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

