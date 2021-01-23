Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by White Pine Investment CO

White Pine Investment CO decreased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,881 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the quarter. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 3,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 7,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Street Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.1% in the third quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE CVX opened at $91.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $113.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.29 billion, a PE ratio of -14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $24.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.88.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

