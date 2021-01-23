Chimpion (BNANA) Price Down 27.1% Over Last 7 Days

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded 63.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Chimpion has a total market cap of $133.73 million and approximately $841,663.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chimpion coin can currently be bought for about $4.21 or 0.00013053 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Chimpion has traded 27.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.83 or 0.00076894 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $209.17 or 0.00647759 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006074 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00046718 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003105 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,399.39 or 0.04333644 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00015152 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00017737 BTC.

About Chimpion

Chimpion (BNANA) is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. Chimpion’s official website is www.chimpion.io . Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

Buying and Selling Chimpion

Chimpion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chimpion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chimpion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

