China XD Plastics (NASDAQ:CXDC) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.14

Shares of China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ:CXDC) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.14 and traded as high as $1.14. China XD Plastics shares last traded at $1.14, with a volume of 262,168 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

China XD Plastics (NASDAQ:CXDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $290.06 million during the quarter. China XD Plastics had a negative return on equity of 11.37% and a negative net margin of 9.40%.

China XD Plastics Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of modified plastics primarily for automotive applications in the People's Republic of China, and Dubai, the United Arab Emirates. Its modified plastics are used to fabricate various auto components, including exteriors consisting of automobile bumpers, rearview and sideview mirrors, and license plate parts; interiors, such as door panels, dashboards, steering wheels, glove compartments, and safety belt components; and functional components comprising air conditioner casings, heating and ventilation casings, engine covers, and air ducts.

