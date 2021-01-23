China Yanyuan Yuhui Natl Ed Group (OTCMKTS:YYYH) Stock Price Up 399.9%

China Yanyuan Yuhui Natl Ed Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:YYYH) shares rose 399.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.50 and last traded at $0.50. Approximately 101 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.35.

About China Yanyuan Yuhui Natl Ed Group (OTCMKTS:YYYH)

China Yanyuan Yuhui Natl Ed Group Inc, a digital advertising technology company, develops and provides advertising software and service solutions in the United States. It operates an advertising technology platform, the MediaShift Monetization Platform, which deploys digital advertisements on WiFi networks at sign-in and while surfing the Internet through display ads and interstitial videos.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for China Yanyuan Yuhui Natl Ed Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Yanyuan Yuhui Natl Ed Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.