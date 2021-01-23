Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Purchased by British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $10,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 99.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,794 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $243,511,000 after purchasing an additional 97,658 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 28.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 405,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $504,048,000 after acquiring an additional 90,884 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,167,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,452,401,000 after acquiring an additional 62,689 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,879,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6,776.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 39,678 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,348,000 after acquiring an additional 39,101 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,494.18 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.00 and a 52 week high of $1,508.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,382.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,276.76. The firm has a market cap of $41.81 billion, a PE ratio of 178.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.32. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

CMG has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,250.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,200.00 to $1,265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,455.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,357.35.

In related news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.17, for a total value of $3,359,267.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,439,960.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 37,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,333.29, for a total value of $50,062,372.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

