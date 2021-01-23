Chromia (CHR) Trading 24.8% Higher Over Last Week

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. One Chromia coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0326 or 0.00000099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Chromia has traded up 24.8% against the US dollar. Chromia has a market capitalization of $14.00 million and approximately $4.21 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00073381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $235.20 or 0.00717587 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006010 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00049775 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003058 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,459.39 or 0.04452529 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003051 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00014941 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00017783 BTC.

Chromia Profile

Chromia is a coin. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 429,652,097 coins. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chromia’s official website is chromia.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Chromia Coin Trading

Chromia can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chromia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

