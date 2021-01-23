Chrono.tech (TIME) Price Tops $2.68 on Major Exchanges

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 23rd. Chrono.tech has a market capitalization of $1.90 million and approximately $70,544.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Chrono.tech has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Chrono.tech token can now be bought for approximately $2.68 or 0.00008382 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00078377 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $203.36 or 0.00637015 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006070 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00046001 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,385.00 or 0.04338532 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00015206 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00017893 BTC.

About Chrono.tech

TIME is a token. Its launch date was December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 tokens and its circulating supply is 710,112 tokens. Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews . The official message board for Chrono.tech is blog.chrono.tech . Chrono.tech’s official website is chrono.tech

Buying and Selling Chrono.tech

Chrono.tech can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chrono.tech directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chrono.tech should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chrono.tech using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

